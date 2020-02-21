trump
US Secret Service Conducts Mock Drill In Ahmedabad Prior To Trump Visit

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: U.S. President Trump is all set to visit India on 24th February. Security has been tightened up prior to his visit to Ahmedabad.

The event will be the biggest event in Ahmedabad of this decade.

A seven layered protection for President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump is under provision.

The Primary layer will consist of U.S. Secret Services, while the next two layers will be that of SPG and NSG.

The fourth and fifth layer will be that of anti-terrorist squad and Gujarat Police Commando.

The last layers will be that of Chetak and Gujarat police.

An additional vigilance will be provided by DRDO drones which will be surveying in the skies.

