UPSC releases time table for recruitment exams in 2024

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for recruitment for different posts in 2024 on its official site.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual calendar for recruitment exam for different posts in 2024 on its official site. The schedule provides information related to examination to be held for recruitment for different posts in 2024.

The schedule of the exams to be conducted in 2024 are as follows:

Exam Date Days
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 February 18, 2024 1
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 February 18, 2024 1
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2024 March 10, 2024 1
NDA and NA Examination (I), 2024 and CDS Examination (I) 2024 April 21, 2024 1
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 May 26, 2024 1
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)    Examination, 2024 May 26, 2024 1
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2024 June 21, 2024 3
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024 June 22, 2024 2
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024 June 23, 2024 1
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 July 14, 2024 1
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024 August 4, 2024 1
N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II), 2024- September 1, 2024 1
C.D.S. Examination (II), 2024 September 1, 2024 1
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 September 20, 2024 5
Indian  Forest  Service (Main) Examination, 2024 November 24, 2024 7
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDC July 7, 2024 2

