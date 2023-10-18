UPSC releases time table for recruitment exams in 2024
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual calendar for recruitment exam for different posts in 2024 on its official site. The schedule provides information related to examination to be held for recruitment for different posts in 2024.
The schedule of the exams to be conducted in 2024 are as follows:
|Exam
|Date
|Days
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
|February 18, 2024
|1
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
|February 18, 2024
|1
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2024
|March 10, 2024
|1
|NDA and NA Examination (I), 2024 and CDS Examination (I) 2024
|April 21, 2024
|1
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
|May 26, 2024
|1
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
|May 26, 2024
|1
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2024
|June 21, 2024
|3
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024
|June 22, 2024
|2
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024
|June 23, 2024
|1
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024
|July 14, 2024
|1
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024
|August 4, 2024
|1
|N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II), 2024-
|September 1, 2024
|1
|C.D.S. Examination (II), 2024
|September 1, 2024
|1
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024
|September 20, 2024
|5
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024
|November 24, 2024
|7
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDC
|July 7, 2024
|2