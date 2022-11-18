UPSC NDA result out Rubin Singh tops exams

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the entrance exam for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy exams I.

It is noteworthy that until last year, women were not allowed to appear for the exams. However last year, the Supreme Court passed an interim order allowing women candidates to take the test.

In the final list, 519 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination which was conducted by the UPSC on April 10, 2022.

The selected candidates will be admitted to the 149th course of NDA and the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in. Individual marks of candidates will be available on the commission’s website for 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

Here is the list of top 10 candidates:

RUBIN SINGH ANUSHKA ANIL BORDE VAISHNAVI GORDE ADITYA VASU RANA SOURYA RAY ISHANT KOTHIYAL AKASH KUMAR GAURAV SINGH AAYUSH SHARMA ADARSH RAI

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the result notification.