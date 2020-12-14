14 year kidnapped in up
UP:Minor Held For Kidnapping,Killing His 6-Year-Old Nephew

By IANS

Maharajganj: A 14-year-old boy has been held for allegedly kidnapping and killing his six-year-old nephew in Maharajganj district.

The accused minor has confessed to kidnapping and killing his nephew and also writing a letter demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom from the victim’s family.

During questioning, the boy told the police that the victim’s parents would call him a ‘thief’ and they would scold him whenever he complained about them.

The teenager has been apprehended and has now been sent to a juvenile shelter home.

It may be recalled that on December 9, the victim, son of Deepak Gupta, resident of Banspar village in Maharajganj district, was kidnapped and the family received a ransom note for Rs 50 lakh ransom.

The police had then launched a probe and the 14-year-old boy was suspected of the crime after his handwriting matched the ransom note.

