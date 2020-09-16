New Delhi : Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to the twitter route, the Minister said that he has isolated himself and has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” Gadkari wrote on twitter.

I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

So far, at least eight Union Ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 20 MPs from across the country have contracted the coronavirus.