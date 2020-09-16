Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Pic)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to the twitter route, the Minister said that he has isolated himself and has requested everyone who has come in his contact to follow required protocols.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” Gadkari wrote on twitter.

So far, at least eight Union Ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 20 MPs from across the country have contracted the coronavirus.

