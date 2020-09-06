Harsh Vardhan donates deceased mother's eyes
Photo: IANS

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan donates mother’s eyes at AIIMS after her demise

By IANS

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has donated the eyes of his mother at AIIMS after her death on Sunday.

Harsh Vardhan stated this in a message on Twitter.

He said that it was his mother’s wish to donate her eyes after her death. “As per her wishes, her eye donation was made at AIIMS right after her demise,” he posted.

Related News

Testing 1.3 bn people neither possible nor feasible: Harsh…

Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Manmohan Singh stable, had developed reaction to medication:…

Pandemic, blessing in disguise for India: Health Minister

Harsh Vardhan also said that he would submit her body to the administration of Maulana Azad Medical College on Sunday.

His 89-year-old mother died after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the minister had said on social media.

The minister had also shared a personal note where he termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added that her death would leave a void in his life that none can fill.

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” he tweeted earlier in the morning.

You might also like
Nation

Fire Reported Onboard VLCC MT New Diamond Off The Coast Of Sri Lanka

State

Woman Turns Good Samaritan, Feeds Stray Dogs Twice Daily [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest

Nation

Highest ever spike of over 90K Covid cases, 1,065 deaths in 1 day, India’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7