Union Cabinet raises LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries to Rs 300 per cylinder

New-Delhi: The Centre hiked the subsidy paid to poor women who got cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, to Rs 300 per cylinder from the current Rs 200, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said today.

Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay Rs 603.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in subsidy amount for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per LPG cylinder. Briefing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the subsidy amount for the Ujjwala beneficiaries has been increased by Rs 100.

“During the past nine years, a lot of development work has been done for the welfare of women and the poor. Last month, on the eve of Rakshabandhan, when the prices of domestic LPG were reduced by Rs 200, it reached about Rs 900. However, for the Ujjwala beneficiaries, it was Rs 700,” he added.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the extension of PMUY for release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26. The 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections will take total number of PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.