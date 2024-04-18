Tri-Services all-women crew completes another around-the-world blue water sailing expedition

tri services all women group
Mumbai: Tri-Services all-women crew completed yet another round of training for a challenging around-the-world blue water sailing expedition.

The training expedition is culminating tomorrow with a rigorous voyage from Mumbai to Lakshadweep and back.

The crew is preparing themselves for the ‘Around the World Sailing Competition’ and is set to mark a significant milestone in India’s military history. The crew had started undergoing a training to attempt circumnavigation of the world in 2017.

On March 8, 2016 the Tri-Services all-women crew completed their first around-the-world blue water sailing expedition and returned on the INS Mhadei after participating in the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam.

