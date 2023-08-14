Tomato to be sold at Rs 50 per kg in Delhi-NCR, some other locations from August 15

New Delhi: Tomato, which is in discussion in every household for it’s surging price will be sold at a price of Rs 50 per kg in Delhi-NCR and some other locations starting from the Independence Day, tomorrow.

Reportedly, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will sell tomatoes at the above retail price. This has been taken up following fall of tomato price in the wholesale market.

Reports suggest, tomato will be available in some other locations at the above price including in Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj) and Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Buxar).

Earlier, last month from July 25, NCCF had reportedly started selling tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg sold through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).