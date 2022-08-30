Three more low-pressure likely to form over BoB in September: Meteorologist Jason Nicholls

Three more low-pressure likely to form over BoB in September: Meteorologist Jason Nicholls

Bhubaneswar: Senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls has predicted three more low-pressure for the upcoming month of September.

The weather is favorable for this. The low-pressure will likely form over North-West Bay-of-Bengal.

The meteorologist tweeted, “Condition may become conductive for another low to spin over NW Bay-of-Bengal late next week.”

However, the Indian Meteorological Center (IMD) has not made any announcement regarding this yet.

