Stringently Follow Up Covid Patients, UK Travellers: HC To Delhi Govt

New Delhi: In the wake of the emergence of a new variant of Covid in the UK, the High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to hold a stringent follow up of people who have to and fro from travel history to the country and, especially of those who tested positive.

A division bench of the high court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonioum Prasad directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure adequate testing and follow up checking of those who had tested Covid-19 positive.

The high court also asked the Delhi government to have in place the quarantine facilities near the Airport keeping in view the latest guidelines of the Centre regarding the suspension of the flights from the UK while noting that many passengers have travelled from here in the meantime.

The observations were made while the bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking an increase in the Covid-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

During the hearing, petitioner Rakesh Malhotra, who recently recovered from the virus, informed the court that many patients were developing post Covid-19 complications like the lungs suddenly getting affected, etc.

Following these submissions, the bench asked the Delhi government to have an expert committee on board to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for those who are dealing with post Covid-19 complications.

(With IANS Inputs)

