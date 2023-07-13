South India’s first AI news presenter Soundarya featured in Kannada news channel

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenters have started to enter into the Indian TV news industry, Kannada channel ‘Power TV’ launched South India’s first AI news presenter. The management at Power TV named the AI presenter Soundarya and on Tuesday, was featured in their news show.

In the first segment, Soundarya introduced herself by saying, ”Hello everyone. AI is leaving its footprint in every industry, and it has entered the TV news industry as well. A few of my colleagues (AI news presenters) started presenting news in some of the channels in North India. I am Soundarya, South India’s first robotic anchor by Power TV.” The channel is set to experiment with various news shows, featuring the new AI presenter, Soundarya.

A few other channels in the country have also come up with their own AI powered news presenters.

Prior to a few months, India Today group launched the country’s first AI news presenter Sana for their Hindi channel Aaj Tak in March. Though there is definitely a long way for the AI news presenters to take over human presenters in providing seamless news, AI enthusiasts are calling it an interesting development in Indian TV journalism.