New Delhi : Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim Congress president till a new chief is elected within six months, the party decided at the end of a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leader AK Antony and others urged Sonia Gandhi to continue on the post till a new president is elected.

Gandhi had, in the meeting, offered to quit the post asking the committee to initiate the process of electing a new chief to the party.

Many leaders also suggested that Rahul Gandhi should return as Congress chief a year after he quit the post over the party’s national election debacle.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi called to form a committee to help his mother as she has been battling ill-health.

There was a controversy after reports over Rahul Gandhi’s purported remark that he alluded to the letter writers colluding with the BJP.

However, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified that Gandhi never said the letter by 23 party leaders was written at behest of or in collusion with BJP.