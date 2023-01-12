Snake spotted in mid day meal at a school in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, 30 students hospitalized

In a horrifying incident, a snake was spotted in a mid-day meal at a district school in West Bengal’s Birbhum. The incident happened in Mandalpur Primary School, in Mayureswar Block of the district. The incident took place on January 10. Around 30 students of the school fell sick after consuming the food. They were immediately carried to the nearby hospital.

As of now, all the students are out of danger and have been discharged. They were admitted at the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital after they started vomiting almost immediately after taking the food. One of the staff at the school also claimed that he had found a snake in a jar containing lentils.

Dipanjan Jana, Block development officer said that several complaints were being received about school students falling sick after consuming mid-day meals at school.

However, it seems like this case of spotting a snake in mid-day meal was not the only one of its kind. Earlier in similar cases, dead lizard and a rat have also been spotted in the mid-day meals at schools. On January 6, the West Bengal Government released an official notification regarding the mid-day meals at schools. As per it, chicken and seasonal fruits are to be included in the mid-day meals. A whopping amount of Rs 371 crore has been sanctioned for initiating the same.