Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the rising cases of Covid-19 in India the CEO of Serum Institute Of India, Adar Poonawalla has reduced the price of Covishield vaccine for the States.

Henceforth, the vaccines will be sold to the states for Rs 300 (against an earlier price of Rs 400) and the change in price will be effective immediately.

This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives, said Adar Poonawalla in a tweet.