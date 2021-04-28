SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Slashes Covishield Vaccine Price By Rs 100; To Cost Rs 300 To States

By WCE 4
Covishield Vaccine Price
Pic Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the rising cases of Covid-19 in India the CEO of Serum Institute Of India, Adar Poonawalla has reduced the price of Covishield vaccine for the States.

Henceforth, the vaccines will be sold to the states for Rs 300 (against an earlier price of Rs 400) and the change in price will be effective immediately.

This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives, said Adar Poonawalla in a tweet.

You might also like
Nation

Covid Vaccine Registration: CoWIN Portal Crashes Due To Heavy Traffic

Nation

Election Commission Makes Negative RT-PCR Test Reports Or Vaccination Reports…

Nation

Paytm To Provide Madhya Pradesh 100 Oxygen Concentrators To Fight Against Covid-19

Nation

Goa Lockdown From Thursday To Monday: CM Pramod Sawant

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.