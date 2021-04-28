SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Slashes Covishield Vaccine Price By Rs 100; To Cost Rs 300 To States
Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the rising cases of Covid-19 in India the CEO of Serum Institute Of India, Adar Poonawalla has reduced the price of Covishield vaccine for the States.
Henceforth, the vaccines will be sold to the states for Rs 300 (against an earlier price of Rs 400) and the change in price will be effective immediately.
This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives, said Adar Poonawalla in a tweet.
As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives.
— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 28, 2021