Shocking! Man in moving train dies after iron rod pierces through his neck

In a freak incident, a man died after an iron rod crashed through the window of a moving train and pierced his neck.

New Delhi: In a freak incident, a man died after an iron rod crashed through the window of a moving train and pierced his neck.

The incident took place at 8.45 a.m. in Fridayat, a place between Danwar and Somna railway stations in Prayagraj division, Uttar Pradesh. The train was going from Delhi to Kanpur. The Indian Railways said the GRP and the RPF are investigating the matter.

The passengers sitting in the train said that a rod came crashing through the window of the coach and hit the neck of a young man sitting on the window seat.

According to Railway officials, on Friday morning, when the Nilanchal Express was passing through Davar and Somna railway stations in Prayagraj division, an iron rod came from outside towards the general coach and it hit a traveller, Harikesh Kumar Dubey, who died on the spot.

The officials said that a probe is on to ascertain how the iron rod came crashing through the window.

The incident sent shock waves to the passengers sitting in the general coach of Neelanchal Express.

After the accident, the train stopped at Aligarh station at around 9.23 a.m., where the body of the deceased was handed over to Aligarh GRP and an inquiry was ordered.

