Shocking: 7-months pregnant women set on fire by husband, in-laws in Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 7 month pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in northwest Bawaba, on Monday.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) accused the woman’s in-laws of involvement in the heinous crime. Tweeting about the incident, she wrote that the woman sustained serious burn injuries.

“The victim is currently being treated in hospital,” said Maliwal. Further, she added, she notified the Delhi Police while DCW was providing assistance to the victims.