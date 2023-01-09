Shocking: 7-months pregnant women set on fire by husband, in-laws in Delhi

A 7 month pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in northwest Bawaba, on Monday.

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
pregnant woman set on fire
Representational image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 7 month pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in northwest Bawaba, on Monday.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) accused the woman’s in-laws of involvement in the heinous crime. Tweeting about the incident, she wrote that the woman sustained serious burn injuries.

Related News

13 Students Of New Delhi St. Stephen’s Test Positive…

Jawaharlal Nehru University to reopen in phased manner from…

Shocking! Woman’s Throat Slit By Knife In New…

Shocking! Man Brutally Murders Wife In Front Of Child In…

“The victim is currently being treated in hospital,” said Maliwal. Further, she added, she notified the Delhi Police while DCW was providing assistance to the victims.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.