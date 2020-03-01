Shatabdi mows down two in Punjab

Jalandhar: Two persons were killed and three suffered serious injuries after they were mowed down by a Shatabdi train while trying to trespass a closed railway crossing here, railway sources said.

The incident took place around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday near Danda to Kalan station when Amritsar Shatabdi train was passing.

“A data logger report clearly showed that the (crossing) gate was in closed position before the train passed it… The traffic was restored at 9.13 pm,” the railways said.

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 26, and Ratanjit Singh, 62. The injured — Sunny, Arjun, and Lal ji are being treated at civil hospital.

It is learnt that they were riding four different two wheelers.