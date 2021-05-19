New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap died from Covid at a Gurgaon Hospital on Tuesday. He was the fifth legislator in the state who succumbed to coronavirus in the second wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of the BJP leader and said he was devoted to public interest works.

A veteran BJP leader and former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta also lost his life due to Covid at his residence in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday.

PM Modi took to twitter and posted his condolences by writing ”Shri Chaman Lal Gupta Ji will be remembered for numerous community service efforts. He was a dedicated legislator and strengthened the BJP across Jammu and Kashmir. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti”.

Earlier, Dal Bahadur Kori, Kesar Singh Gangwar, Suresh Kumar Srivastava, Ramesh Chandra Diwakar also lost their battle to Covid-19.