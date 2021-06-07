New Delhi: The screening of children for clinical trials of Covaxin has begun on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. Similar trials has also started at AIIMS in Patna.

The AIIMS, Delhi is conducting the clinical trials of the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to check whether it is suitable for children between two and 18 years old or not.

Reportedly, the trial shall be conducted on 525 healthy volunteers. All the participants would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes.

It it to be noted that experts have already warned that a possible third wave can bring much devastation like the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic if maximum people of the country do not vaccinated against the virus. They also added that children could be its prime target.

India’s drug regulator had granted permission for conducting the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin in the age group two to 18 years on May 12. Covaxin is being largely used on adults in India’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.