School manager rapes girl
Representational Image

School Manager Rapes Girl On Pretext Of Waiving Off Her Brothers Fees

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: During this period of Lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic people of the country are passing through a bitter stage of financial crisis. While some are unable to arrange a day’s meal for their families, some are unable to remit their ward’s schools fees.

In a heart-breaking incident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh, a sister who had gone to request for exemption of her brother’s school fees was allegedly sexually assaulted by force. The truth came fore after the victim filed a case regarding the matter.

As per reports, One Kunal, son of Shri Pradhan studied in class 8 in the nearby private school. The father’s business ran on losses due to implementation of lockdown in the country.

Related News

3-Year-Old Raped And Murdered In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73

Five killed in UP boat capsize

‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Modi reaches Ayodhya after…

He was unable to pay the school fees of his son in time. On getting repeated calls from the school authorities regarding this matter, Kunal’s sister decided to visit the manager of the school requesting exemption of the fees.

The devil minded school manager instead of waiving off the fees took an opportunity of raping her in the loneliness. She begged for pity, which was granted after 2 hours of painful sexual assault. Her father has filed FIR following her narration of the incident.

Police investigation is under progress and the manager has reportedly fled.

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi interacts with three street vendors of Madhya Pradesh

Nation

BSF foils weapons and drug smuggling attempt from Pakistan, 2 smugglers shot

Nation

Supreme Court Declines Fresh Petitions For Postponement Of NEET

Entertainment

BMC bulldozes Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7