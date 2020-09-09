Bhubaneswar: During this period of Lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic people of the country are passing through a bitter stage of financial crisis. While some are unable to arrange a day’s meal for their families, some are unable to remit their ward’s schools fees.

In a heart-breaking incident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh, a sister who had gone to request for exemption of her brother’s school fees was allegedly sexually assaulted by force. The truth came fore after the victim filed a case regarding the matter.

As per reports, One Kunal, son of Shri Pradhan studied in class 8 in the nearby private school. The father’s business ran on losses due to implementation of lockdown in the country.

He was unable to pay the school fees of his son in time. On getting repeated calls from the school authorities regarding this matter, Kunal’s sister decided to visit the manager of the school requesting exemption of the fees.

The devil minded school manager instead of waiving off the fees took an opportunity of raping her in the loneliness. She begged for pity, which was granted after 2 hours of painful sexual assault. Her father has filed FIR following her narration of the incident.

Police investigation is under progress and the manager has reportedly fled.