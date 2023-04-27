Sardar Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honours in Punjab

Chandigarh: The mortal remains of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal were consigned to flames on Thursday.

He was cremated at his ancestral village in Punjab’s Muktsar district with thousands of mourners and leaders across the political spectrum paying their last respects.

Badal breathed his last at the 95 on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. He was admitted to the hospital a week back and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, had been undergoing treatment in Fortis in Mohali near Chandigarh with complications of uneasiness in breathing.

Badal is survived by his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his Member of Parliament daughter Parneet Kaur.

A media bulletin from the Fortis Hospital said that Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital on April 16 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management. He was being managed under Digambar Behera along with the pulmonology and criticalcare team supported by cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management, Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness, the hospital statement said.

