Rare Tibetan brown bear spotted in Sikkim, Pic surfaces

Gangtok: A rare Tibetan brown bear has been spotted roaming in the high-altitude areas of North Sikkim. The roaming of the bear has been confirmed by the officials of the state’s Forest and Wildlife Department.

The bear which was captured in the camera, set up by forest and wildlife department team, has been said to be Ursus arctos pruinosus. As per the visuals of the picture, the animal has yellowish scarf-like collar that broadens from the shoulders to the chest in Mangan district last month.

These rare type of bear is very much different from the Himalayan black bear in terms of its appearance, habitat and behaviour.

The Tibetan bear lives in high-altitude alpine forests, meadows and steppe above 4000 m. These omnivores feeds on marmots and alpine vegetation.

The Tibetan brown bear, also known as the Tibetan blue bear, is one of the rarest subspecies of bears in the world. They are sighted a few times in Nepal, Bhutan and the Tibetan plateau.

Rare #TibetanBrownBear reported in Sikkim in a camera trap deployed jointly by Sikkim Forest Department, WWF and Lachen Dzumsa! It is a good start of the year 👏👏👏#mammalsofsikkim pic.twitter.com/x1hXn5uKnA — Sunita Khatiwara🐿🌴🐏 (@KhatiwaraSunita) January 14, 2024

