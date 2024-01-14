10 arrested as fake call center duping US nationals busted in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has busted a fake call center which used to dupe US nationals in the city. The cops have also arrested 10 people in connection with this case.

According to reports, the crime branch raided the premises at Summit Business Bay in Andheri on Saturday and arrested the accused.

Reportedly, the fraudsters allegedly targeted US nationals through VoIP calling and posed as representatives of online pharmaceutical companies. They used to take orders for medicines from the victims, who paid them in US dollars, however, they did not deliver the medicines.

Following the raid, Mumbai cops have booked the accused under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The police have also seized electronic equipment.

Further investigation into the matter are awaited.

