Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats in 15 states to be held on this date

New-Delhi: The Election Commission has announced the date for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states on Monday. The elections will take place on February 27.

According to the Election Commission’s letter, nominations will start from February 8. The last date for nomination for Rajya Sabha elections is February 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations has been kept as February 20. Voting will take place on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5 pm.

The number of seats on which Rajya Sabha elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh-3, Bihar-6, Chhatisgarh-1, Gujarat-4, Haryana-1, Himachal Pradesh-1, Odisha-3, West Bengal-5, Rajasthan- 3, Karnataka-4, Maharashtra-6, Madhya Pradesh-5, Telangana-3, Uttarakhand-1, Uttar Pradesh-10.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha elections for 3 seats in Odisha on February 27