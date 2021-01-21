New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the second phase of the immunisation programme.

The chief ministers will also receive the vaccines in the next phase of the campaign.

India is currently administering vaccines to around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers. So far, as per data of Union Health Ministry, a total of 7,86,842 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus as on 20 January 2021, 06:00 pm.

In the second phase, it is the turn of those above 50 and people with comorbidities to take shots.

“PM will take the vaccine when his turn will come after completion of the first phase,” said an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He himself said this in his meeting with chief ministers that politicians shouldn’t try to break the queue and only take the vaccine when their turn comes,” the official added. He was referring to a January 11 meeting between Modi and chief ministers where the PM shot down suggestions of including politicians in the first phase of vaccination.