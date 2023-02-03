Pregnant woman,husband burnt alive after car catches fire in Kerala

Kannur: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her husband were burnt alive after their car caught fire in Kerala’s Kannur district.

The deceased has been identified as Reesha (26) and her husband Prijith (35), a resident of Kuttyattoor in the district.

Report says, six people including the couple were travelling in the car to the district hospital after Reesha complained of labour pain. Four in the backseat and a child managed to escape but the couple who were sitting in the front could not open the doors and their seats got entangled when the car caught fire.

People at the spot tried to save them but couldn’t as the vehicle immediately engulfed in fire.

In a video which is going viral showed that the car was in flames and screams were heard inside the car. The locals were running towards the burning to rescue the couple but they failed.

Here is the Video: