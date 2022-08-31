Police hunt for youth smoking hookah on boat in Ganga No lessons have been learnt form the case of social media influencer Bobby Kataria who has been booked for drinking on a highway in Uttarakhand.

Prayagraj: No lessons have been learned from the case of social media influencer Bobby Kataria who has been booked for drinking on a highway in Uttarakhand.

A video showing a group of youth, picnicking on a boat and smoking hookah on the Ganga river in Prayagraj has gone viral on social media.

The Daraganj police have started investigations after taking cognizance of the video.

The video shows eight youths on a boat. The youth on the front is smoking hookah while another is roasting chicken. The area is flooded and houses can be seen around the boat.

Though it is still not clear in which area the video was shot, Prayagraj police have taken cognizance of it. It is believed that the video was shot while it was near a ghat in Daraganj area.

SSP, Prayagraj, SK Pandey said police have received the viral video in which some people are seen having a picnic on a boat.

On the basis of the video, police teams are making efforts to identify the people following which an FIR will be lodged against them, he added.