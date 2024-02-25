PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, in Gujarat

Gujarat: In recent news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest cable stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, in Gujarat on Friday. Notably, the newly inaugurated Setu is a four-lane cable-stayed bridge that connects Okha to Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat. During the inauguration, PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

As per the information received, the Sudarshan Bridge spans over 2.32 kilometers. It also has a central double-span cable-stayed portion that covers over 900 meters. Originally known as the “Signature Bridge,” the bridge has now been renamed as the “Sudarshan Setu” or the “Sudarshan Bridge.”

It is noteworthy mentioning that the bridge has been constructed over a budget of Rs 979 crore. It has a width of 27.20 meters and also has a 2.50 meter wide foothpath on either side.

The Beyt Dwarka is an Island located near the Okha port, about 30 kilometers away from the town of Dwarka.

Ahead of the inauguration of the bridge, PM Modi took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This a stunning project which will enhance connectivity.”

It is worth mentioning that PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday to kick-start his visit.

After the inauguration of the “Sudarshan Setu,” the Prime Minister will also be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for numerous projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar. This will also include the electrification of a 533-kilometer long railway line and two offshore pipelines at Vadinar.