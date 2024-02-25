PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Rajkot, throws open India’s longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) facility here in Gujarat. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was present at the inauguration ceremony.

The AIIMS Rajkot inauguration is part of a larger initiative to establish premier medical institutions across India, with PM Modi also virtually inaugurating four other AIIMS facilities located in Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), Bathinda (Punjab), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

These establishments are set to play a crucial role in democratising high-quality healthcare and medical education, an official said.

The inauguration in Rajkot came hours after the Prime Minister inaugurated India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

PM Modi also visited the submerged city of Dwarka for prayers.

The Prime Minister had unveiled the four-lane Sudarshan Setu earlier in the day, connecting Okha and Beyt Dwarka.

This engineering marvel, stretching 2.32 km and constructed at approximately Rs 980 crore, is expected to ease transportation challenges and significantly boost connectivity within the region.

The Prime Minister’s schedule also included offering prayers at the revered Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large assembly of people gathered to witness these historic moments.

PM Modi’s two-day visit to his home state also included a roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday night.