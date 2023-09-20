PM Modi extended invitation to Joe Biden for 2024 Republic Day function, says US envoy

By IANS 0
PM Modi invitation to Joe Biden

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations next year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.

He said that the invitation was extended to Biden by PM Modi during the recently-held G20 summit in New Delhi.

Biden had earlier this month, arrived on his maiden trip to India after taking over as the US President, to participate in the G20 leaders summit.

