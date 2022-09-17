PM modi birthday, President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi wishes

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday and wishes poured in on Twitter for the most popular leader.

President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others have poured in birthday wishes for the Prime Minister.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life,” President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah, wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, “I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life. PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता व हम सभी के प्रेरणास्त्रोत प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ और ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ।

मोदी जी ने अपनी भारत प्रथम की सोच व गरीब कल्याण के संकल्प से असंभव कार्यों को संभव करके दिखाया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted followed by wishes from his colleague Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot among others. Other opposition leaders too took to Twitter to wish PM for his birthday.