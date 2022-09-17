PM modi birthday, President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi wishes

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday and wishes poured in on Twitter for the most popular leader.

President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others have poured in birthday wishes for the Prime Minister.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life,” President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Home Minister Amit Shah, wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, “I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life. PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted followed by wishes from his colleague Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot among others. Other opposition leaders too took to Twitter to wish PM for his birthday.

