New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those injured due to Cyclone Tauktae in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

PM Modi visited Gujarat to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. He undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas inUna (Gir – Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat & Diu. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani and other officials during the visit.

He also announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities to Gujarat after a meeting was held at Ahmedabad to review the relief and rehabilitation measures.

Reportedly, 13 people have lost their lives in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae hit parts of the state and left behind a chain of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads. As many as 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in the state, informed Gujarat CM.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre is working closely with the affected state governments in the wake of the situation post cyclone Tauktae. Immediate financial assistance for these states shall be provided after the respective state governments shares the respective assessments with Centre.

However, the extremely severe cyclone Tauktae has now weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the visit he also took stock of the situation relating to the Covid pandemic.