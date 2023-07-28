Passenger finds cockroach in chapati served on Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: In a recent incident, a passenger travelling on the ultra-luxurious Vande Bharat Express train discovered a cockroach in the chapati served as part of their meal. Disturbing images circulated on social media, showing a small insect stuck to one of the rotis. The incident highlights concerns about the cleanliness of cooking in railway kitchens and pantry cars.

The incident came to light, when a passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior shared the image of the ‘insect-infested’ roti on Twitter.

Responding swiftly to the matter, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) addressed the passenger’s tweet and requested their PNR number for further investigation. In their official Twitter response, IRCTC expressed regret for the unpleasant experience and assured that appropriate actions would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

While this is not the first incident, of insects being found in meals served on trains by IRCTC, it may be one of the initial instances of substandard food being served on the Vande Bharat Express.

This incident has brought hygiene and food quality concerns on Indian trains, particularly on premium services like the Vande Bharat Express, into the spotlight. Authorities are now facing pressure to take necessary measures to ensure better food quality and cleanliness in railway catering services to provide a safe and satisfactory experience for passengers.