As of 6 a.m. on Friday morning, the water level of the river stood at at 208.46 meters, slightly lower than the previous night’s measurement of 208.66 meters.

The Central Water Commission has forecasted a further decrease in the water levels, estimating it to reach 208.30 meters by 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

However, the floodwaters from the Yamuna have affected certain parts of the national capital and on Friday it also reached the ITO, resulting in a significant traffic jam.

Commuters experienced delays of approximately 30 minutes due to the congestion caused by the flooding.