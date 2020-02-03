Pamphlets thrown at Kejriwal during Delhi roadshow

New Delhi: Some people on Monday threw pamphlets at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was holding a roadshow in Dwarka, questioning him about replacing the sitting MLA.

The pamphlets in Hindi asked Kejriwal, “how much Mishra paid for the seat?”

The Aam Aadmi Party had replaced Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri with Vinay Kumar Mishra, a former Congress leader and son of suspended Congressman Mahabal Mishra, in Dwarka Assembly seat.

After the replacement, Shastri switched to the Congress and is contesting on the grand old party’s ticket.

Shastri had won the Dwarka seat with 59.08 percent votes in 2015.

The pamphlets asked: “The people of Dwarka ask how much money Mishra paid? Go back Kejriwal.”

Another pamphlet in Hindi read, “Dwarka has decided that Mishra will lose the deposit”.

As part of his campaign for the February 8 assembly elections, Kejriwal is holding roadshows across the city.

On Monday, he held roadshows at Palam and Dwarka.