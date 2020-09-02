New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has announced suspension of outpatient department (OPD) admissions for two weeks with immediate effect.

“In view of need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks,” said a communique issued by AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D.K. Sharma on Tuesday.

However, emergency patients who require in-patient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency /semi-emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted.

AIIMS in the national capital had suspended OPD registrations from March 23 due to spike in Covid-19 cases and resumed OPD services on June 25.