AIIMS Delhi

OPD admissions temporarily suspended for 2 weeks in Delhi AIIMS

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has announced suspension of outpatient department (OPD) admissions for two weeks with immediate effect.

“In view of need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks,” said a communique issued by AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D.K. Sharma on Tuesday.

However, emergency patients who require in-patient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency /semi-emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted.

AIIMS in the national capital had suspended OPD registrations from March 23 due to spike in Covid-19 cases and resumed OPD services on June 25.

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi To Deliver Special Keynote Address At USISPF Summit

Nation

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests Positive for Covid-19

Nation

No Question Hour In Monsoon Session Of Parliament Due To Covid-19

Nation

First Arrest In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Details Inside

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7