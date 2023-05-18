New Sansad Bhavan to be inaugurated on May 28

Bhubaneswar: The new Sansad Bhavan inauguration date has been announced. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on 28 May, 2023.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building. Construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India: Lok Sabha Secretariat, ANI tweeted.

The triangular shaped building’s construction started on January 15.

The new Parliament building will have portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and also of other prime ministers of the country.

Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new building will house 1,224 MPs and is a four-storey structure.

It has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

Tata Projects has constructed the building at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.