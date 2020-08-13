New 66,999 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hrs, Highest Single Day Spike Recorded

New 66,999 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hrs, Highest Single Day Spike Recorded

New Delhi: New Covid-19 cases in India on Thursday spiked to 66,999, thereby making it a highest single-day count . The total tally reached to 23,36,637 stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The authorities also stated that 47,033 people succumbed to deadly virus so far. In the last 24 hours, 942 people lost their lives after getting infected with the virus.

The ministry stated that there are 6,53,622 active cases. It also stated that 16,95,982 people were discharged so far. In the last 24 hours, a total of 56,383 people left hospitals and quarantine centers after recovering from the deadly virus. The government recorded a recovery rate of 70.77 per cent.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 1,47,820 active cases. In the state, a total of 3,81,843 people have recovered from the virus infection and 18,650 lost their lives.

In Karnataka, there are 80,351 active cases to the date and 1,12,633 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 3,510 people have succumbed to the virus.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 90,425 active cases have been reported from across the states. A total of 1,61,425 people have recovered. A total of 2,296 people have succumbed to Covid-19.

Delhi has 10,946 active cases and 1,33,405 people have recovered from the virus. So far and 1,021 people have lost their lives.

As many as 8,30,391 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples to 2,68,45,688 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

(Inputs From IANS)