Murmu to address nation on eve of Independence day
Image Credits: IANS

Murmu to address nation on eve of Independence day

By IANS 47 0

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day on August 14. This will be her first address after assuming the office of the President.

The address will be broadcast from 7 p.m. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 p.m. on its respective regional networks.

The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(IANS)

 

You might also like
Nation

Passenger from Bangkok held at Chennai Airport with live animals

Nation

Centre notifies appoints of 20 judicial officers, six advocates as judges to various…

Nation

Six Delhi cops awarded ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in…

Nation

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.