Odisha: 30 thousand KISS students celebrate victory of President Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Today Draupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India and became the first tribal and Odia woman to achieve such highest honour.

On Monday, during a celebration organized by the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) in Bhubaneswar around 30,000 students congratulated and warmly wished President Murmu.

KISS is the world’s largest tribal institution situated in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

Currently, the whole nation is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of independence of India.

In this context, the students of KISS have expressed their happiness, as the country got a tribal woman as their president.

On this occasion, to celebrate the victory of President Murmu, above 30,000 ladoos were prepared in KISS institution. Children from

President Murmu’s native village had also contributed towards preparation of these ladoos.

Around 30,000 students from KISS institution are feeling extremely proud and happy after celebrating her victory.

‘This historic day has boosted our spirit and we also got the hope of achieving something in our future’ said the KISS students.

The students have also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had given an opportunity to a tribal woman from Odisha to achieve the highest honour in the country.

This has opened a doorway of opportunities, the students added.

The students have also thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his constant support to President Murmu.

President Murmu has worked selflessly for the development of the tribal sector.

The students have expressed their hope that, in the future she will also continue to work towards the development of the tribal sector.

