Massive fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualties

Haryana: A massive fire broke out at a revolving restaurant located in the Amravati mall in Panchkula, Haryana, on Friday.

The fire broke out in the false ceiling of the Aasman revolving bar and restaurant, situated on the 11th floor at a height of around 3fire broke out at panchkula3 metres, and the entire roof was engulfed in thick smoke soon after.

Chief Fire Officer Tarsem Singh at Sector 5 fire station, Panchkula, said, “The blaze is under control. The fire broke out inside the false ceiling near the restaurant’s kitchen. It appears a short circuit caused the fire. The smoke engulfed the entire roof within minutes. We called at least a dozen fire tenders from many fire stations but one fire tender was able to control the blaze. Though we called the hydraulic fire tender with a ladder, it was not used in the rescue operation. Firemen went to the 11th floor using the stairs.”

Watch:

#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out in a revolving restaurant at Amravati mall in Panchkula. pic.twitter.com/PkU0w5RWlS — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

A dozen fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the fire was controlled within 45 minutes.

No casualties were reported in the incident.