Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Geeta Colony

A massive fire broke out in two shops at Geeta colony in Delhi on July 02. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
fire in delhi
Pic Credits: ANI

According to reliable reports, the fire started in a sweets shop of Sunday.

No casualty has been reported in the incident. It is worth mentioning that two people an elderly man and a woman have been rescued.

More details are awaited relating to this incident.

WATCH:

