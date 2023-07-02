Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Geeta Colony

New Delhi (ANI): A massive fire broke out in two shops at Geeta colony in Delhi on July 2. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to reliable reports, the fire started in a sweets shop of Sunday.

No casualty has been reported in the incident. It is worth mentioning that two people an elderly man and a woman have been rescued.

More details are awaited relating to this incident.

