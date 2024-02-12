Manish Sisodia gets 3 days’ interim bail

New Delhi: Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was granted 3 days’ bail on Monday. A Delhi Court granted the bail so that he can attend his niece’s wedding Lucknow. Earlier, the senior AAP leader had moved a plea to allow him to attend the said wedding on February 14.

Reportedly, Sisodia had sought the interim bail for five days showing that he is the only male member of the family and thus required to perform certain wedding rituals. However, he has been given bail for 3 days.

It is to be noted that Sisodia has been arrested in the alleged excise policy ‘scam’.