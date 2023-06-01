Manipur Violence: HM Amit Shah announces separate judicial, CBI probe

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a judicial probe into the month-long ethnic violence in Manipur by a retired High Court Chief Justice. He has also announced a CBI investigation into six specific cases.

Following a four-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, Amit Shah said that a high-level peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey would be formed and people from all sections and communities would be included in the committee.

“The judicial inquiry and the CBI probe into the six specific cases would be closely monitored by the central government,” the Home Minister said.

He also added that a joint security command headed by Chief Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldeep Singh (Retired IPS officer and former CRPF Chief) would be formed and it would impartially conduct all the security-related operations.

Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that a Joint Secretary and five director-level officers would be posted in Manipur by the central government to supervise to deal with all the issues and actions in the Manipur crisis.

Earlier, the Home Minister held over 12 meetings with security officials, and civil society organizations including women bodies tribal leaders, intellectuals, and retired security officials in Imphal on Tuesday.

He also held an all-party meeting and told the leaders that he directed the concerned security officials to strictly deal with any activity disturbing peace in the northeastern state.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt. Gen. Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Director General of Manipur Police P. Doungel and other Central and state government officials were present at the meetings.