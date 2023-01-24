Nation

Man misbehaves with air hostess on Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight, arrested

In a purported video of the incident, which was circulated on social media, a passenger is seen misbehaving with airhostess

New-Delhi: A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess on a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight.

The arrested man has been identified as Absar Alam and an FIR has been registered under IPC section 354 (molestation).

Two passengers were seen travelling together were offloaded and handed over to police at IGI Airport after they allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess.

A video is being circulated on social media in which a passenger is seen shouting at a cabin crew member. They are seen arguing with the crew member inside the flight. Few passengers are seen agreeing with the man, others are seen trying to intervene and stop the argument. The video was allegedly shot by one of the passengers on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet in a statement said, “During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed PIC (Pilot in Command) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team.”

 

