Man killed in encounter, two arrested in UP woman constable assault case

Lucknow: A man was killed and two others were arrested in a joint encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and local police in connection with the brutal assault on a woman constable in Saryu Express in Ayodhya.

Anees, the main accused has been killed in a police encounter in Ayodhya’s Pura Kalandar and two other accused persons, Azad and Vishambhar Dayal have been arrested from Inayat Nagar after being injured.

A police official from the Kalandar police station, Ratan Sharma, was also injured in the encounter.

According to the accused, they had misbehaved with the woman constable and she had pinned them down. After this, they collectively attacked the woman constable, smashed her head against the window and when she became unconscious, they pushed her under a berth.

She was admitted to Lucknow’s KGMC hospital and her condition was reported to be stable later. Her identity was not revealed.

The three fled before the train came to a complete halt in Ayodhya.

Following a written complaint by the constable’s brother, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, and a probe was launched to nab the accused.