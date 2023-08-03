“Make world ready for India…” EAM S Jaishankar on main mission of G20

New Delhi (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on August 3 virtually addressed the T20 Summit held in Mysuru.

He highlighted that the motive is to use the G20 presidency to make the world ready for India, and India ready for the world.

He said, “The India that you see in 2023 is a very different India than what it was in 2014. Our effort is really to use the G20 to make the world ready for India and India ready for the world.”

He also highlighted the importance of the G20 grouping and said, “If you look in terms of overall global welfare, I think the responsibilities on G20 are perhaps heavier.”

The Minister further added and clarified that, “Precisely because, today, the UN Security Council finds itself in a way polarised and unable to come to consensus on many many issues.”