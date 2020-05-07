Major Gas Leakage At LG Polymers Chemical Plant Kills 5 In Andhra

Visakhapatnam: At least five people including a child were killed after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday, reported NDTV.

The chemical gas leakage was reported from LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam.

According to media reports, around 200 people have been admitted to the hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

Police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot after getting information about the gas leakage. Efforts are on to take control of the situation.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation also tweeted about the gas leakage.

There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions. — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in another tweet advised the residents living around the industry to go to safer locations.