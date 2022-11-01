Kerala youth killed by girlfriend for refusing to end relationship

Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year old radiology student was poisoned by his girlfriend for in Thirvananthapuram, Kerala. According to reports, the girl took this drastic measure as he was unwilling to end the relationship. She was taken into custody when she confessed to the crime after eight hours of questioning by the police. He died in the hospital on October 31, 2022.

The boy, Sharon Raj and the girl, Greeshma, aged 22, had been in a relationship for about an year. As per sources, their relationship ran into some trouble in February 2022 following which her wedding was fixed with someone else. However, they continued their relationship.

After Greeshma was engaged to the other person in September 2022, she started trying to distance herself from Sharon which irked him. He allegedly threatened her that he would show her fiancee their pictures to break off her engagement. She decided to kill him off to remove him from her life following this.

As per sources, she invited him to her house in the absence of her parents and offered him an ayurvedic medicine. She mixed a pesticide named Kapiq in the drink. When Sharon complained that the concoction was too bitter, she gave him juice to wash it down. After consuming it, he apparently vomited, and later left with his friend who was accompanying him. He later became violently sick after vomiting a few more times and was admitted to the hospital. According to the doctor, his vomit was bluish-green in colour. In his statements he said that he did not doubt anyone.

Following his death, police started interrogating Greeshma and her family. Though she initially denied knowing anything, she started cracking after continuous interrogation. She admitted to poisoning Sharon and was taken into custody. According to her, she had tried using ‘softer’ methods to dissuade him from the relationship, but when it failed she decided to take this drastic step.

She had tried to convince him by saying that there was some fault in her horoscope and her first husband was destined to die. She would marry the other person and after his death would marry Sharon. However, he did not buy it.

According to Additional Director General of Police, Ajith Kumar, Sharon’s brother called Greeshma repeatedly to ask her what she had mixed in his drink. However, she did not reveal anything out of fear and insisted that it was just ayurvedic medicine. He said that if she had told him what she had given him, Sharon could have been saved.